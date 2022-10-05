MANILA - Ninja Van is investing $50 million in automation technologies in its key regional parcel sorting hubs including the Philippines as it remains optimistic of growth.

Ninja Van said the upgrades are expected to be completed by 2024, which are seen to improve operational productivity by 50 percent.

This is despite the reported headwinds and losses of some top e-commerce companies in the region.

"We remain very optimistic on the long term prospects of e-commerce, particularly in the Philippines. The fundamentals are there, demographics are still sound. The recent headwinds that we are seeing, we see it as an opportunity to innovate and optimize our systems," Ninja Van Chief Operating Officer Vin Perez.

In the Philippines, Ninja Van has a 21,000 square meter sorting facility in Cabuyao, Laguna, which is the largest automated hub in the region.

Automation and other operational improvements could expand its reach in the country, it said.

Ninja Van also has a 5,000 square meter hub in Novaliches, Quezon City.

The pandemic has fueled the adoption of e-payments and e-commerce in the Philippines.

