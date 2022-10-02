MAYNILA - Inaasahang 1.1 milyong trabaho ang magbubukas sa information technology-business process outsourcing (IT-BPO) sa mga susunod na taon, ayon sa isang grupo sa industriya.

Pero ayon kay IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) President and CEO Jack Madrid, hindi na sapat na marunong lang mag-English ang isang aplikante dahil dumarami na ang mga non-voice job sa industriya.

"No longer are we just a call center with voice capabilities. The expectations and job requirements of our global customers all over the world need basically all skills, all functions because BPO is everything," sabi ni Madrid kamakailan.

Kaugnay nito, nagbukas ang Google Philippines at isang telco ng scholarship program para sa 39,000 na mga Pilipino.

May apat na online certificate course na maaaring pagpiliian, kabilang ang IT support, data analytics, UX design at project management.

"This is to ensure that our workforce is competitive and they can actually land jobs in the growing IT field," ani Google Philippines Country Marketing Manager Gabby Roxas.

May libre ring online course ang Department of Information and Communications Technology at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority para lumalim ang kaalaman ng mga Pinoy sa IT.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC