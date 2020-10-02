SM Investments Corp lists P10 billion fixed rate bonds

MANILA - SM Investments Corp said Friday it listed a P10 billion fixed rate bonds in the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp as part of its efforts to refinance debts.

The bonds, issued on Oct. 2, were priced to yield 3.3613 percent per year, the Sy-led group said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The bonds will mature on April 2, 2024, it said.

SM Investments said BDO Capital, China Bank Capital, BPI Capital, First Metro Investment Corp and Security Bank Capital were the joint lead underwriters.

The first issuance is part of its P30 billion debt program, SMIC said.

SM Investments Corp has interests in retail, property and banking, among others.