Honda celebrates 50 years in PH with new BeAT, limited edition Click

The limited edition Honda Click125. From HPI's Facebook page

Honda Philippines, Inc. has celebrated its 50 years in the Philippines by launching a limited edition of the Honda Click125.

HPI celebrated its anniversary at Market! Market! in Taguig, unveiling the 50th Anniversary bike that features the signature Honda Tri-color accents highlighted by brand new decals and more refined front and body details.

The special edition Honda Click sports a Pearl Arctic White color, Sports-Style muffler, and Matte Grizzly Brown color cast wheels. It also has an 18-liter luggage box that offers practicality to its rider.

Also launched on the same night is the newest incarnation of the Honda BeAT.

The new Honda BeAT is now available in three variants: the Playful, the Premium and the Limited Edition. Each variant has its own color scheme and new design elements.

The Playful variant comes in eye-catching colors: Fighting Red, Pearl Sylvestris Gray, Pearl Nightfall Blue, and Clipper Yellow colors.

The limited edition Honda BeAT. From HPI's Facebook page

On the other hand, the Premium comes with a new 3D emblem and gold color cast wheel is available in Pearl Arctic White. It also has an easy to read Semi-Digital Meter Panel.

The All-New BeAT Limited Edition, meanwhile, was introduced to mark the occasion. It features a Pearl Arctic White color, new accents, and a front position 50th Anniversary logo.

The All-New BeAT variants are priced as follows: P71,400 for the Playful, P72,400 for the Premium and P74,400 for the 50th Anniversary Limited Edition.

On the other hand, The Click125 50th Anniversary Limited Edition is pegged at P83,900.

“2023 is a significant year for HPI since we are celebrating our 50th anniversary as manufacturing company in the Philippines. As committed, we always bring the joy of mobility to every Filipinos and Honda never stops in creating and providing top quality products especially to the young market,” said Sayaka Arai HPI President.

“We are proud to announce that these new models are locally manufactured here in Honda factory in Batangas to further cater the increasing demand of Filipino customers and strengthen the brand position of Honda as the leading motorcycle manufacturer in the country.”