Customers exercise with masks on at a gym located inside a mall in Mandaluyong City on June 16, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said Thursday the administration's economic managers are pushing for further loosening of quarantine classification in Metro Manila by October.

In an interview with ANC, Lopez said they are also pushing for the reopening of gyms since exercise is vital in keeping immunity levels high.

Recommendations will be discussed with the country's coronavirus task force later Thursday, Lopez said.

"Hopefully, there can be some loosening up of quarantine classification. And of course, if you ask economic managers, we’re really for level 3, a more open economy without sacrificing the minimum health standard that we have imposed," Lopez said.

"We’ve been arguing that exercise is one vital activity," he added.

Restaurants were allowed to entertain dine-in for fully vaccinated individuals under Alert Level 4 imposed in Metro Manila until Thursday, Sept. 30.

A further increase in the cap is warranted, he said.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion earlier said downgrading mobility restrictions to Level 3 would allow businesses to regain some losses by tapping consumer spending this Christmas season.

Concepcion also backs the reopening of gyms, citing its health benefits.