The Department of Trade and Industry said on Monday it supported calls for the reopening of gyms in Metro Manila after Sept. 30, even if the region stays under COVID-19 alert 4.

A technical working group is studying the agency's proposal to cap the indoor capacity of gyms to 20 percent and limit its use to fully vaccinated people, said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

"Sa Level 3 allowed po iyan. Ang pinag-uusapan na lang natin dito ay sa Level 4 ay kung maisama siya," Lopez said in a Palace press briefing.

"Parang dine-in at personal care services na limitahan ang operation nito sa Level 4, para lang may continuity ang ating mga kababayan sa mga activities na masasabing hindi naman mapanganib, na mapapanatili ang safety," he added.

(That is allowed under Level 3. We are only talking about whether it should be included in Level 4. Like with dine-in and personal care services, its operation can be limited under Level 4, just for the continuity of activities that are not dangerous and safety can be maintained.)

Metro Manila's 13 million people are testing until Thursday a 5-step COVID-19 alert system with granular lockdowns. Authorities have yet to find data to support calls for the region to shift to alert 3 from the current alert 4, Malacañang said on Monday.

"Bottom line po dito, this is essential and it will boost immunity," Lopez said of gyms. "At iyong virus is here to stay, so we should manage how to function in a very safe manner [that] can save small businesses and jobs."

(The bottom line here is this is essential and it boost immunity. And the virus is here to stay.)