'Not legal tender': BSP on alleged misspelled name of Duterte in P1,000 banknote

The BSP in July introduced the enhanced bills featuring new anti-counterfeit technology and indigenous weave design. Handout



MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Wednesday the photo of a P1,000 banknote with the alleged misspelled middle name of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was "not a legal tender."

The BSP was reacting to a report that cited a discussion website user who pointed out the alleged mistake on a photo posted in Wikipedia.

Instead of Roa, the President's middle name was written as "Boa" in the said P1,000 bill.

In a statement, the BSP said the serial number in the viral banknote "does not match any of the ones issued by the BSP for the 1000-piso Enhanced New Generation Currency banknote."

"Based on verification by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the 1000-Piso banknote with the alleged misspelled middle name of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte featured in a story in a website is not legal tender," the central bank said.

The BSP said it would work with stakeholders to disseminate correct information on the Philippine currency and to protect the integrity of banknotes and coins.