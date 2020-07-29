Bangko Sentral launches enhanced banknotes with latest anti-fraud technology

The enhanced bills featuring new anti-counterfeit technology and indigenous weave design. BSP

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Wednesday it has launched enhanced banknotes to incorporate inclusivity, culture and added security features.

The "more inclusive" banknotes are elderly and visually impaired-friendly, and are equipped with the latest anti-counterfeit technology, the BSP said in a statement.

Short horizontal lines were added, which can be touched and felt at the right side of the banknotes, the central bank said. One pair of lines will be in the P50 banknote, 2 pairs for the P100, 3 for the P200, 4 for P500 and 4 for P1,000 bills, it said.

"This is seen to assist the elderly and the visually impaired identify banknotes and distinguish one denomination from another," the BSP said.

Horizontal lines seen on the P50 and P100 bills. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

For P500 and P1,000 banknotes, a roller bar effect on the value panels and color-shifting in the optical variable ink were also added making it more difficult to counterfeit, the central bank said.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

The BSP said indigenous Filipino weaves on the windowed security thread of the P100, P200, P500 and P1,000 bills were also added.

The New Generation Currency (NGC) Banknote Series now in circulation was first issued in December 2010. Global currency experts recommend enhancements in design every 10 years, the BSP said.

Banknotes without the enhanced features will remain legal tender and shall co-exist with the enhanced versions, the BSP said.