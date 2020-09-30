Metro Pacific Tollways group says P28-billion road infrastructure projects done by 2022

Artist’s rendering of a portion of the NLEX-CAVITEX Port Link Expressway Section 3, one of the four economic stimulus projects submitted by MPTC to the government’s Economic Stimulus Program. Handout

MANILA - The Metro Pacific Tollways Corp said Wednesday it was eyeing the completion of some P28-billion road infrastructure "stimulus projects" by 2022.

The identified roads projects, which are currently in various stages, will contribute to the economic recovery by creating jobs, improving mobility of goods, stimulating inter-regional development and by reducing traffic, MPTC chief tollway development officer Raul Ignacio said in a statement.

Ignacio said the first project is the P10-billion NLEX-CAVITEX Port Link Express Section 1, or the 5.1-kilometer stretch to Anda Circle from C3-R10 Navotas Interchange of the NLEX Harbor Link.

It aims to decongest local roads by diverting cargo trucks to the elevated expressway.

The P12-billion Section 3 of the NLEX-CAVITEX Port Link Expressway, which will link CAVITEX to Gil J. Puyat Avenue via another elevated expressway, is the second project, MPTC said. It's a 4.8-km elevated expressway above the Diosdado Macapagal Avenue.

A 2-km stretch that will extend the NLEX Harbor Link towards Quezon City and eventually connect to the C5 Expressway is the third project, it said. The C5 North Link Section 1 of NLEX is pegged at P2 billion.

The fourth project is the 2-km Section 3B of C5 South Link Segments 2 and 3, extending CAVITEX farther from the south to the C5 Expressway in the east through the cities of Paranaque, Pasay and Taguig.

Travel time from CAVITEX to Makati will be reduced to 30 minutes from one and a half hours with the 7.7 km C5 South Link Segments 2 and 3, it said.

“With these projects, the major sea ports and airports to north and south destinations are connected, without the constraints of a truck ban. These projects will enable hauler trucks to achieve 24/7 unimpeded delivery of goods,” Ignacio said.

Economic managers have said public spending on infrastructure and the revival of the government's Build, Build, Build program are key to fast-tracking economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.