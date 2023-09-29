Filinvest president joins EastWest board

Rhoda Huang. Handout.

MANILA — Filinvest President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rhoda Huang has joined the Board of Directors of EastWest Bank.

Before joining Filinvest, Huang was president of BPI Capital and head of investment banking at Credit Suisse Philippines.

She also worked for 19 years at JP Morgan Chase and its predecessor institutions.

Huang replaces Francis Gotianun who is now focusing on his leadership role in the growing hospitality arm of Filinvest Development Corporation.

EastWest Bank's earnings reached P3.3 billion in the first half of 2023, up 117 percent from the same period in 2022.

RELATED STORY: