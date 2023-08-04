EastWest Bank doubles earnings in first half of 2023

MANILA -- EastWest Bank on Friday said its earnings reached P3.3 billion in the first half of 2023, up 117 percent from the same period in 2022.

In a statement, the Gotianun-led lender said net revenues were 29 percent higher at P16.3 billion, while net interest income climbed 18 percent to P13 billion.

Net interest margin was at 7.5 percent, an improvement of 77 basis points from last year.

The bank said consumer lending expansion pushed its core earning capacity back to pre-pandemic levels.

The lender ended June with P434 billion in assets, a growth of 4.6 percent year-on-year. Total loans and receivables, meanwhile, grew by 22 percent to P273.6 billion.

Chief executive officer Jerry Ngo said the bank improved its funding mix from January to June.

"We still have ways to go as far as profitability is concerned, but our bigger and stronger asset base will get us there," he added.

