MANILA - Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) on Thursday confirmed it was in talks with Robinsons Bank (RBank), over a "potential collaboration."

In a statement, the Ayala-led lender confirmed it was in "discussions" with the Gokongwei-led RBank, but did not provide further details.



"Please be informed that we are in discussions on a potential collaboration between BPI and RBank. Further disclosures will be made at the appropriate time," BPI said.

BPI is currently the country's 4th largest bank with assets of over P2.355 trillion as of March this year, according to the data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. RBank meanwhile is the 17th largest lender in the Philippines with assets of almost P164 billion.

The Gokongwei group is also launching its digital bank GOTyme this year.

- With a report from Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: