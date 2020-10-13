Robinsons Bank extends piso-fee fund transfers until yearend

MANILA - Robinsons Bank will waive online transfer fees and extend its piso-fee fund transfer until the end of the year.

RBank said Tuesday its clients can transfer funds using Instapay and PESONet until Dec. 31 this year.

“These are indeed challenging times, and we want to help our clients by providing relief measures as much as we can,” RBank president and CEO Elfren Antonio Sarte said in a statement.

RBank, which is the financial services arm of the JG Summit Group of Companies, encouraged its clients to use its upgraded online banking platform to easily transfer funds, monitor their bank and credit card balances, and pay their bills online.

Those who want to open an online bank account can download the Robinsons Bank mobile app and sign up there.

"The mobile app allows anyone to easily open an account online using just one (1) government ID and internet connection. Account details are quickly received within minutes after the account is successfully opened," the bank said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier announced that other banks will also be extending their waiver for fees involving Instapay and PESONet transactions until the end of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.