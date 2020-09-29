PEZA, ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya to promote sustainable ecozones in Baguio

A view of Baguio City from Mount Sto. Tomas ni Tuba, Benguet. Michelle Soriano, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has signed a deal with ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation to promote green, healthy, and sustainable economic zones in Baguio, the agency said on Tuesday.

PEZA said its Baguio City Economic Zone (BCEZ) inked a Memorandum of Agreement with ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya for the benefit of the foundation’s Bantay Kalikasan Bantay Baterya, Langis and WEEE Recovery Project.

The agreement was signed last Friday, September 25, the country’s main investments promotion agency said.

“PEZA welcomes partnerships that promote the goal of environment-friendly industrialization anchored on creating different types of economic zones that are green, healthy, sustainable, and smart,” said PEZA Director General Charito Plaza.

The agency held an event to collect recyclables to mark World Environmental Health Day, in cooperation with Lingkod Kapamilya and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“PEZA would like to express its sincerest gratitude for the continued support of organizations like the ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation Inc., DOH, and WHO Philippines in our goal to create and promote green, healthy, sustainable, and smart ecozones,” said Plaza.