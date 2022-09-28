MANILA — The Philippine peso touched the P59 level against the US dollar during intraday early Wednesday as most currencies depreciate, data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines said.

The peso closed at its new record low of P58.99 against the greenback on Tuesday. Several analysts have said the peso hitting P60 is possible.

AB Capital Securities Vice President and Head of Research Jovis Vistan said this is due to the strong US currency.

"The dollar is the one strengthening against all currencies, not just the peso. It’s the US dollar that’s extremely strong," Vistan told ANC.

LOOK: The Philippine peso touches the ₱59 level against the US dollar for the first time ever, according to BAP data pic.twitter.com/D7TciLAfd8 — Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) September 28, 2022

But the peso is expected to slightly recover from remittances and exports during the holiday.

"We should see some relief, the question is when is it going to happen," Vistan said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) declined to 6,020.07 on Tuesday.

Vistan said market sentiments are likely to remain negative until the US Fed and the global interest rate tightening ends.

However, the US Federal Reserve had warned that it would implement more interest rate hikes in the near term.