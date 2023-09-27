HONOR launches new phones, tablet to tap into younger market

Singer Julie Ann San Jose stands with HONOR Philippines executives on stage as the company launched new gadgets for the younger Philippine market. Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- HONOR on Tuesday launched new smartphones and a tablet to tap into the younger market.

At an event in Bonifacio Global City, HONOR unveiled the Lite version of its 90 5G phone, which has a 100MP main camera--smaller than the 200MP main camera of the Honor 90 5G launched in August.

The new phone also has a 90Hz screen refresh rate--versus HONOR 90 5G's 120Hz.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G. Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News

The RAM is also smaller at 8GB, expandable up to 256GB.

Still, HONOR Philippines brand marketing manager Joepy Libo-on the gadget is perfect for young people who are learning, working, and having fun.

"It's perfectly made for students, for parents with kids who are learning, and young professionals who are looking for large storage, excellent cameras," she said.

Meanwhile, the HONOR X6A and HONOR X5 Plus both have smaller storage at 4GB.

The HONOR X6a. Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News

HONOR Philippines national training head Jaynard Lamarca, however, noted that the X6A has expandable storage up to 128GB, which can hold up to 28,000 photos, 11,000 songs, and 100 movies.

The HONOR X5 Plus. Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News

The X5Plus's storage, in the meantime, is expandable up to 64GB.

Both phones have a 5200 mAh battery that can handle up to 35 hours of continuous audio calls, Lamarca noted.

"Both HONOR X6A and HONOR X5 Plus delivers extra battery feature with less power consumption," he said.

Both phones also make use of dynamic dimming technology, which relieves eye fatigue.

The X6A has a 50MP triple camera, while the X5 Plus has a 50MP dual camera.

HONOR Philippines, noted, however, that their best gadget for online learning is their PadX9.

The tablet, which has a Snapdragon 685 processor, makes use of vocal enhancement technology which distinguishes human voice, accentuating vocals and producing more accurate sound vocalization.

This makes virtual classes sound clear and are more engaging, said HONOR Philippines senior public relations officer Denis Santos.

The Pad X9 also has a 7250mAh battery, which means it can be used for long days.

It also has an 11.5-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for students who multitask with 4 apps open at a time.



The tablet has 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, which makes ideal for storing a large number of files. Santos said the gadget can hold about 28,600 photos.

ABS-CBN will be testing the gadgets' capabilities and publishing a separate review.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G sells for P12,990. The XGA is available for P6,990, while the X5 Plus is cheaper at P5,990. Those who will buy it until October 8, however, get P500 off.

The HONOR Pad X9, meanwhile, costs P11,990.