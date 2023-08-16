HONOR launches phone with 200MP camera, ‘flicker free’ screen



HONOR launched on Tuesday the 90 5G, its latest entry into the premium midrange smartphone market.

During the launch event at a hotel in Bataan, company officials said the HONOR 90 5G boasts of a 200MP main camera, and a unique “flicker free” display that is meant to reduce eye strain from constant smartphone use.

HONOR officials said the new smartphone aims to provide features normally found in more premium and flagship models, but at a midrange price point.

Some of the specs of the 90 5G include 12GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor, a 5000 mAh battery, and Android 13 skinned with HONOR MagicOS 7.1

When it comes to photography, the 90 5G features a triple camera system consisting of a 200MP Main Camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a 112° field of view and a 2MP Depth Camera that helps the camera more accurately gauge distance, the company said.

HONOR also highlighted the phone’s 6.7-inch display with a 2664x1200 resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate that can pump out 1600 nits of brightness.

Aside from this, HONOR said the phone has also received the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification.

HONOR officials launch the 90 5G, the brand's latest offering in the midrange smartphone market on Aug. 15, 2023 in Bagac, Bataan. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

“The display supports the industry’s highest Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming frequency of 3840Hz, effectively minimizing the strain it puts on users’ eyes when it is set at low brightness,” the company said.

The display also features dynamic dimming which simulates natural light to alleviate eye fatigue, it added.

“Whether you're a professional seeking on-the-go productivity, an avid content creator capturing life's fleeting moments, or simply someone who values the convenience of modern technology, the new and powerful HONOR 90 5G has been designed to be your ultimate companion,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.

The phone comes in black, green and silver colorways.

The HONOR 90 5G retails for P24,990 and has zero-interest installment deals with credit cards and Home Credit. Customers who order the phone from August 16 to 25 will also get a free JBL Bluetooth speaker.

ABS-CBN will be testing the capabilities of the phone and publishing its review in a later article.