NGCP, Meralco rush to restore power in Karding-hit areas

MANILA - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines is conducting restoration activities for transmission lines that were disrupted by the onslaught of Super Typhoon Karding.

"NGCP has mobilized its line crews and is currently conducting patrols to inspect and assess the impact of the typhoon to its operations and facilities. Simultaneous restoration activities are also being conducted on areas already accessible," it said in an advisory.

As of 8:00 a.m. the following transmission lines are unavailable:

NORTH LUZON:

Cabanatuan-San Luis 69kV Line

Date/Time Out: Sept. 25, 2022 / 9:11 p.m.

Customer affected: NEECO II Area 1, NEECO II Area 2, AURELCO

Cabanatuan-Fatima 69kV Line

Date/Time Out: Sept. 25, 20222 / 9:21 p.m.

Customer affected: NEECO II Area 1, SAJELCO, PAMES

Cabanatuan-San Isidro 69kV Line

Date/Time Out: Sept. 25, 2022 / 8:59 p.m

Customer affected: NEECO II Area 2

Cabanatuan-Bulualto 69kV Line

Date/Time Out: Sept. 25, 2022 / 9:04 p.m.

Customer affected: NEECO I

Concepcion-Camiling 69kV Line

Date/Time Out: Sept. 25, 2022 / 10:16 p.m.

Customer affected: TARELCO I

Botolan-Castillejos 69kV Line

Date/Time Out: Sept. 26, 2022 / 12:44 a.m.

Customer affected: ZAMECO I, ZAMECO II

Hermosa-Floridablanca 69kV Line

Date/Time out: Sept. 26, 2022 / 2:12 a.m.

Customer affected: PELCO II

Labrador-Bolinao 69kV Line

Date/Time out: Sept. 26, 2022 / 5:55 a.m.

Customer affected: CENPELCO, PANELCO I

SOUTH LUZON

Famy-Comon 69kV Line

Date/Time Out: Sept. 25, 2022 / 7:18 p.m. (partially restored)

Customer affected: QUEZELCO II

Four (4) 230kV lines are unavailable, particularly the Mexico-Hermosa 230kV Line 1, San Rafael-Cabanatuan 230kV Line 1, Pantabangan-Cabanatuan 230kV Line, and Mexico-Concepcion 230kV Line 2.

NGCP clarified that the local distribution concerns should be addressed by utility concessionaires.

Meanwhile, Meralco said there were 51,773 power interruptions in its franchise area as of 6:00 a.m., down from the 1,226,867 total since Sunday.

Majority of households without power are in Bulacan, Rizal and Marikina, the utility distributor said.

"Our crews continue to work round the clock in order to restore power at the soonest possible time," Meralco said.

Typhoon Karding which barreled through central Luzon late Sunday is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Monday.

