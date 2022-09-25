Karding weakens; typhoon expected to leave PAR Monday

NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA - Typhoon Karding weakened as it crossed Tarlac province and is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility soon, PAGASA said early Monday.

In its 2 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Karding was last sighted near Mayantoc, Tarlac packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center with 230 kph gusts while moving at 20 kph.

The state weather bureau said Karding is expected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea via the coastal waters of Zambales or Pangasinan before leaving the PAR on Monday night.

The weather agency said Karding is expected to re-intensify once it is over the West Philippine Sea.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 4 (typhoon-force winds) is still effect in:

Tarlac

Northern and central Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Marcelino, San Narciso)

Southern Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador)

TCWS No. 3 (storm-force winds) is still raised in:

Western Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Talugtug, Lupao, San Jose City, Science City of Muñoz, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Aliaga, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Jaen, San Leonardo, San Isidro, Cabiao, Peñaranda, City of Gapan, General Mamerto Natividad, Llanera, Quezon)

Northwestern Bulacan (San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Baliuag, Pulilan, Calumpit, Hagonoy, City of Malolos, Paombong, Plaridel, Guiguinto, Bustos)

Pampanga

Rest of Zambales

Northern Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Orani, Samal, Morong, Abucay, City of Balanga, Bagac, Pilar)

Rest of Pangasinan

TCWS No. 2 (gale-force winds) is in effect in:

Central and southern Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis, Maria Aurora, Baler, Dipaculao)

Southern Quirino (Nagtipunan)

Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet

La Union

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Rest of Bulacan

Rest of Bataan

Northern Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta)

Rizal

Metro Manila

Western Laguna (Santa Maria, City of Calamba, Cabuyao City, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, City of San Pedro)

Cavite

Northwestern Batangas (City of Tanauan, Talisay, Laurel, Tuy, Nasugbu, Lian)

TCWS No. 1 (strong winds) is also raised in:

Isabela

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Kalinga

Abra

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Quezon

Northern Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

Northern Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Marinduque

Rest of Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Burias Island

PAGASA image

"Wind signals will continue to be lowered or lifted in the succeeding bulletins as Karding further weakens and moves across Central Luzon," PAGASA said.

"Under the influence of Karding, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Luzon," it added.

PAGASA earlier urged residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces to "take action", saying severe flooding was possible due to rains from the tropical cyclone.

It issued a "red" or heavy rainfall warning for Metro Manila, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, and Rizal on Sunday at 11 p.m.

An orange warning was raised over Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Mauban, Real), Zambales, Bataan, Laguna, Batangas, and Cavite, with threatening floods as its associated hazard.

