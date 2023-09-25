President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signs Republic Act 11954 or the Maharlika Investment Fund Act in a ceremony at the Kalayaan Hall of Malacañan Palace in Manila on July 18, 2023. Rolando Mailo, NIB-PNA

Diokno on getting Maharlika top spot: I don't respond to rumors

MANILA — The shortlist on who will head the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC) would be submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Sept. 29, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said.

Diokno said they already got "many" applicants for potential Maharlika Investment Fund managers.

The deadline for the application is on Sept. 27.

"[The advisory body] will recommend to the president by September 29, yung president and CEO [of MIC] plus the two board directors and three independent directors," the finance chief said.

The advisory body is composed of the country's economic managers.

The Maharlika Investment Corporation needs a president and CEO, two regular directors and three independent directors, according to its implementing rules and regulations.

The finance chief is the chairman of Maharlika's board of directors because of his position.

Marcos Jr. earlier said the country's first sovereign investment fund would be run by professional managers instead of the government to eliminate political decisions that could lead to failure.

SPECULATIONS

Meanwhile, Diokno shut down reports he would head the Maharlika Investment Corp., saying these were just rumors.

"I do not comment on rumors," said the finance secretary.

When asked if he got wind of the reports, he dismissed them as information coming from "tabloids."

"That is it. Speculations," he said.

A report from a news outfit last week stated that Diokno was being eyed by the Marcos administration to become the president and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corporation.

Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto of Batangas, the report said, will replace him as finance chief.

Diokno earlier denied to ABS-CBN News the rumors, saying as finance secretary, he is the board chairman.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil did not comment when ABS-CBN News asked about the matter on Tuesday last week.

With a report from Jess Fenol, ABS-CBN News