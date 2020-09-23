Home  >  Business

PLDT to conduct emergency maintenance activities in int'l cable system from Sept. 25-30

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 23 2020 07:20 PM

MANILA - PLDT on Wednesday announced that emergency maintenance activities will be conducted in one of its international cable systems starting Friday, Sept. 25.

In a Facebook post, PLDT said emergency maintenance activities will be conducted on the Asian American Gateway (AAG), one of its international cable systems, from 8 a.m. Friday, to 5 a.m. of Sept. 30.

The company assured its customers that measures are in place to minimize the impact of the activity on PLDT and Smart Communications subscribers.

 
