YouTube unveils generative AI-powered tools for creators

MANILA - YouTube has unveiled new generative AI tools that video content creators can use for the streaming platform.

The company also announced that YouTube Shorts videos have reached 70 billion views daily from over 2 billion logged-in users each month.

Among the new tools announced is Dream Screen, which allows creators to add AI-generated video or image backgrounds to their Shorts simply by typing an idea into a prompt.

“With Dream Screen, creators will be able to generate new, fantastic settings for their Shorts that are only limited by [the] bounds of their imagination,” the company said.

Dream Screen will be released “later this year”, YouTube said.

YouTube said it is also introducing Aloud, an AI-powered dubbing tool, which will allow creators to reach audiences in other languages.

Aloud will initially be available to select creators, and is currently being tested in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The company will also introduce next year an assistive search feature in Creator Music that will make it easier for creators to find a soundtrack for their videos.

“Creators can simply type in a search query and AI will suggest the right music at the right place.”

YouTube said Creator Music is currently available in the US, but the company aims to roll it out to other areas “as quickly as possible.”

Content creators will also be able to tap generative AI on YouTube Studio for video ideas and draft outlines to aid in brainstorming next year, it added.

The insights are personalized for each channel and based on what audiences are already watching and interested in, the company said.

“YouTube has been testing early versions of AI-powered tools in YouTube Studio with creators, and more than 70 percent of those surveyed said it’s helped them develop and test ideas for videos.”

The company said it has also launched a new mobile app called YouTube Create, which offers a suite of production tools to edit both Shorts and longer videos.

“The app offers video editing tools including precision editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions and royalty-free music with beat matching technology so that creators can produce their next YouTube video without relying on complex editing software.”

The app is currently in beta on Android in select markets including the United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Indonesia, India, Korea, and Singapore.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said the new tools will make it easier for creators anywhere to create content.

“We can’t wait to see what our incredible community of creators and artists make on YouTube,” Mohan said.

YouTube's sister firm Google also recently announced AI-powered features in its suite of online productivity apps.

Microsoft meanwhile announced on Thursday that it is integrating its Copilot generative AI tech into its Windows OS, its 365 suite of apps, as well as its enterprise offerings.