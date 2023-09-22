P120.5-billion revenue seen from new tax measures

MANILA — The national government sees additional revenues of at least P120.5 billion next year from 6 proposed tax measures pending in Congress, according to the House of Representatives' in-house think tank.

In its analysis of the national budget, the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD) listed the following tax measures with corresponding projected revenues for 2024.

Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation: P8.5 billion

VAT on digital services: P17 billion

Excise tax on single-use plastics: P6.5 billion

Rationalization of the mining fiscal regime: P12.4 billion

Excise tax on pre-mixed alcoholic beverages: P0.4 billion

Excise tax on sweetened beverages and junk food: P75.7 billion

CPBRD did not state any revenue projection for the Ease of Paying Taxes Bill.

The estimated increase in real property tax revenues, which will accrue to local government units, is not included in total national government revenues.



CPBRD noted that most of the measures were approved in the House of Representatives and were pending in the Senate.

"Three reforms on the list are included in the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) Common Legislative Agenda for the 19th Congress," the think tank said.

The CPBRD said the revision of revenue targets in the fiscal program took into consideration the implementation of most of the priority measures.

It noted that the government appeared intent on generating new revenues by broadening the tax base.

