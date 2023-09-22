Marcos: Unilever plant in Cavite to boost growth, jobs

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Friday led the inauguration of Unilever's newest manufacturing facility in General Trias, Cavite, which he said was one of the fruits of his foreign travels.

Marcos also shared that the new facility can create about 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, adding that the new plant is among the largest personal care facilities of Unilever in the world.

“I would like to note that this major investment is amongst the pledges that we received during our trip to Belgium for the ASEAN-EU Summit last December,” Marcos said in his speech. Unilever officials pledged P4.7 billion worth of investments during the meeting

The new Beauty, Well-Being, and Personal Care factory (BWPC) is targeted to produce 90,000 tons of various personal care products like shampoo, hair conditioner, deodorant and face cream.

The products will be for the domestic market and will be exported globally as well, the multinational company said.

"Emerging markets contribute 59 percent of Unilever's global turnover and the Philippines remains an important market and a growth driver for the company," shared Benjie Yap, Unilever Philippines Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our investment in the new factory is anchored on our purpose to meet the needs of our consumers and our customers, and a direct response to the government's call for inclusive growth through countryside opportunities with Unilever and its value chain partners," Yap added.

Unilever said its operations in the Philippines are the 13th largest amongst its network globally.

The company has an ice cream plant in Pasig, a nutrition plant in Cavite, a distribution center in Laguna and its headquarters in Taguig.