Marcos arrives in Belgium for ASEAN-EU summit

Watch more News on iWantTFC

BRUSSELS, Belgium — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived here on Monday to attend the Commemorative Summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and European Union (EU), which will be held from Dec. 11 to 14.

Marcos Jr., together with other members of the Philippine delegation, arrived at the Brussels International Airport at around 2:54 a.m. local time (9:54 a.m. in Manila).

Among the members of Marcos' delegation are First Lady Liza Marcos, former President and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, and Sen. Mark Villar.

The President is scheduled to meet with members of the Filipino community in Brussels later Monday as his first official activity in the European city.

There are over 5,600 Filipinos currently living and working in Belgium, according to data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

On Tuesday, Marcos will be attending the 10th ASEAN-EU business summit hosted by the EY ASEAN Business Council, and a C-Suite luncheon for ASEAN leaders and guests from the private sector.

He is expected to speak in both events, which he said “will provide opportunity to drum up economic interest once again and engagement for the Philippines in view of the presence of key business leaders in Europe at the event.”

On Wednesday, Marcos will attend the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit, where relevant issues concerning both regional organizations are expected to be discussed.

Among the issues expected to be tackled in the said summit include global and regional security challenges, sustainable development, and economic cooperation.

Before leaving Manila Sunday evening, Marcos said he would push “Philippine priorities within the context of the ASEAN-EU cooperation during the Summit, particularly in post-pandemic economic recovery and trade, maritime cooperation and of course climate action.”

During his visit, Marcos is also set to meet with King Philippe of Belgium, as well as hold bilateral meetings with Estonia, Czech Republic, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Finland, Netherlands and other EU member states.

RELATED VIDEO: