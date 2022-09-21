MANILA - Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) said it is expanding its business by consolidating several small digital mobility services into MPT Mobility.

“For us kasi business is also evolving. And as many businesses did during the pandemic, there was a transformation even for us at MPTC,” said company President and CEO Rodrigo Franco.

One of these companies is On-Us Solutions, Inc or Byahe. MPT Mobility recently acquired the biggest stake in Byahe, a transportation company co-founded by former Grab Philippines chief Brian Cu and former IP Ventures CEO Enrique Gonzales in 2018.

For its trial run, Byahe operates thirty Euro-4 copliant jeepneys in Metro Manila, Pampanga and Nueva Ecija.

Another business acquired by MPT is Dibz, a mobile platform application that enables drivers to search, pre-book, and pay for a parking space. The app reduces the time spent manually looking for a parking lot. The service is currently available in a limited number of malls in Metro Manila.

Dibz offers pre-booked parking, valet services, and parking management.

MPT DriveHub mobile application gives those going through the expressway access to real-time reloading of RFID, travel advisories, emergency roadside assistance, facilities areas, and direct customer service hotlines.

Spot On Advertising provides meanwhile bridge and median billboards and strategically-located roadside billboards. NLEX Drive and Dine is a facility along NLEX where motorists could unwind and shop. Savvice Corporation provides outsourced manpower for general and maintenance services, such as on-demand shuttling, car rentals, and towing services.

EasyTrip Services Corporation, meanwhile, integrates MPTC expressways toll collection system

Meanwhile, MPTC said it is closely coordinating with the Toll Regulatory Board on the interoperability program between Easytrip RFID and Autosweep.

MPTC operates the NLEX, SCTEX, CALAX, CCLEX, CAVITEX and NLEX Connector tollways.