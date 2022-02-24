MANILA - Metro Pacific Tollways Corp on Thursday said it launched its new travel companion app to offer an array of mobility solutions as the pandemic drives the country's digital shift.

MPT DriveHub, which will be available on both iOS and Andriod devices, will allow motorists to plan their trips with its features, the company said in a statement.

Through the app, users can check their RFID load, navigate through expressways as well as request for roadside assistance, MPTC said.

With the app, help is just "one call away" if travelers are along NLEX, SCTEX, CAVITEX or CALAX, the tollway operator said.

The app can help users calculate toll fees to prepare ahead of their trips, it said.

Using the app, motorists can also check the nearest pit stops for dining, bathroom breaks, gas-ups and even shopping, it added.

“We are committed to continuous progress and transformation in order to provide easier, safer, and better travels for everyone,” MPTC Chief Digital and Information Officer Carlo L. Cagalingan said.

MPT DriveHub also provides users with relevant traffic advisory and updates.

The company may soon introduce other services such as e-wallets, motorists' marketplace and electric vehicle charging locator map, MPT Mobility Vice President for Business Development Mark Richmund M. De Leon said.

The app will be available for RFID users of MPTC's network of expresways including North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (CAVITEX), and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) beginning March 1.