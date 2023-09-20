Some GCash users report app is down

MANILA - Many users of GCash reported being unable to access the e-wallet on Wednesday night.

Users who tried to access the app received a message saying the app was undergoing fixes.

Screengrab of downdetector.com

Outage detection website downdetector.com also reported a spike in the number of GCash users reporting that the app was down.

On its official Facebook page, GCash posted this message:

"Some users may experience issues accessing GCash services. We are working to restore services as soon as possible. Rest assured that your funds are safe.

Thank you for your understanding and patience."