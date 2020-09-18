BDO says working on app update for iPhone iOS 14 users

Handout

MANILA - BDO Unibank on Friday said it is working on updating its banking app after Apple iPhone users who upgraded to iOS 14 experienced "issues" with it.

In an advisory to clients, BDO said "You may experience issues launching the BDO Digital Banking app. We apologize for this inconvenience and our teams are working on updating our app to be fully supported on iOS 14."

BDO said the digital banking accounts can be accessed online for the meantime. [ONLINE bdo.com.ph]

Android users are not affected, it said.

Several iPhone users took to social media to complain of some glitches after they upgraded their phones to the latest operating system.

The lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 have given electronic payments a boost, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Benjamin Diokno earlier said, adding that the pandemic highlighted the increasing importance of digital transactions.

At the same time, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said consumers should practice "cyber hygiene" when doing financial transactions online by taking precautionary steps to ensure online security on top of protocols imposed by financial institutions.

Internet banking, mobile banking and e-money were among the "top concerns" reported with issues pertaining to fund transfers, crediting funds and unauthorized transactions, it said.