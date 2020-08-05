Practice 'cyber hygiene' in digital transactions, BSP tells consumers

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Wednesday consumers should practice "cyber hygiene" when doing financial transactions online as reported incidents continue to rise.

It involves taking precautionary steps to ensure online security on top of protocols imposed by financial institutions, the BSP said in a statement.

Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility of consumers and financial institutions, the central bank said.



Internet banking, mobile banking and e-money are the "top concerns" reported with issues pertaining to fund transfers, crediting funds and unauthorized transactions, it said.

“Cybersecurity awareness and cyber risk management should be part of the daily routine of Filipinos. Every consumer must diligently observe cyber hygiene practices to protect themselves from scammers and fraudulent financial transactions," BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno said.

Filipinos turned to digital for payments, purchases and other day-to-day tasks during the pandemic.

Digital literacy is a core skill which is key to gain full benefits of the digital finance system, the BSP said. The BSP aims to shift at least 50 percent of retail payment transactions to digital and to have at least 70 percent of adult Filipinos owning and using a bank account or e-wallet by 2023, it said.