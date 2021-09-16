IDK LOC (L) plays during the Tekken 7 top 8 pool play at Esports Arena in Los Angeles, CA, U.S., October 16, 2016. Orlando Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

MANILA - Globe bared plans Thursday to continue supporting local esports players, content creators, and developers, as it rolls out more products and services for the cause.

In a statement, the telecommunications firm said it sought to "connect communities" through its products and services, especially with the boom of Philippine esports during the pandemic.

“Globe is all about connecting communities through our products and services. Through esports, we can bring people together at a time when physical distancing is the norm," Nikko Acosta, Globe Senior Vice President for Content, said.

"Importantly, we see the potential of Filipino esports gamers and content creators and their ability to really excel and succeed in this field, not just regionally but globally. It is our mission to make this happen," he added.

Around 40 million Filipinos have consumed gaming content, Globe said, adding that the esports scene has "become a social lifeline for many Filipinos and enjoys a wide following among local gamers and fans."

“We see esports as another avenue wherein people from all walks of life and various age groups can come together and learn the values of sportsmanship, teamwork, and inclusivity. You don’t need to be a professional gamer or content developer to have a shared passion for esports. Everyone is welcome,” Acosta said.

Globe has partnered with game company Mineski, and campus esports intiative AcadArena, and has organized the official national tournaments for Valorant and Wild Rift through the Philippine Pro Gaming League.

The company has also bolstered support for its gaming creators, it said, and partnered with Niantic, developer of hit AR game "Pokemon Go", as part of its efforts to roll out 5G technology in the country.

As well, Globe offers a data bundle for League of Legends: Wild Rift users through the RiotGO and RiotGO+ promos.

FROM THE ARCHIVES