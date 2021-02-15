Mineski, Riot Games announce esports tournaments for 2021

MANILA -- Mineski has announced its lineup of esports tournaments for 2021 under its partnership with Riot Games Southeast Asia.

Globe also returns as the esports company's long-time partner, with Oppo also on board as its mobile phone partner for gaming.

Both Mineski and Riot Games expressed excitement over the upcoming matches for Valorant and League of Legends: Wild Rift in a recent virtual briefing with the media.

"Mineski's network and expertise have enabled us to bring our esports vision to life, and we look forward to creating a memorable series of tournaments for fans of Valorant and League of Legends: Wild Rift," said Chris Tran, head of Esports for Riot Games Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Mineski Philippines country manager Mark Navarro, for his part, said: "We look forward to delivering truly exciting experiences and to discovering the next big names in gaming."

This year's tournaments will be done through the Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL), which is co-presented by Globe.

The winning teams will represent the country in Southeast Asian tournaments and the world championship.

A new point system has been adopted for Wild Rift, a first for a mobile game. This will govern the total cash prize that the best performing teams in the national tournament will receive.

The total prize pool amounts to P10 million, and the points will also determine how a team can further advance into the Philippine playoffs.

The pre-season for the Wild Rift Icon Series will be held on March 20 and 21, and will feature eight professional esports teams.

All updates for registrations and broadcasts will be posted on the PPGL Facebook page. Check out the timeline below for more details:

Handout

