Candy Corner taps new channels to satisfy cravings during pandemic

MANILA - Candy Corner Philippines said Wednesday it had implemented new strategies to remain relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic, while sticking to its core mission of making people happy.

As a mall-based business and under an "impulse-driven" category, the COVID-19 lockdown had a "big toll" on its sales, Candy Corner Business development manager Regina Victoria Andres told ANC.

To reach consumers, it leveraged online sales, introduced its new baking supply concept, launched a personalized gift messages and same day delivery options, among others, Andres said.

"When the ECQ hit, we were lucky enough to already have our candy corner shop online...We’re able to generate some sales even if our stores were closed. The challenge was how are we going to stay relevant given the situation? Why would I buy candy now? Everybody is rushing to buy tissue, alcohol, masks," Andres said.

"We found our answer by going back to our core mission which is simply to make people happy with our feel good products and everything followed from there," she added.

Filipinos who crave for something sweet to get through the pandemic are also looking for healthier options with the demand for sugar-free treats and gluten-free ingredients rising, Andres said.

Andres said as of today, at least 71 stores nationwide are open, 17 were temporarily closed while 20 branches were shut for good.