'Hari ng Kalsada' is back. Local vehicle body manufacturer Centro unveils a modern PUV that incorporates the design elements from traditional jeepneys on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Local vehicle body manufacturer Centro showcased a new jeepney design for the government’s PUV Modernization Program that incorporates the design elements from traditional jeepneys on Thursday.

Centro said that while old jeepneys are being phased out, many Filipinos consider the designs of these traditional PUVs as already part of the country’s culture.

Roberto Cruz, the company’s corporate communications head, said this motivated them to come up with the “Hari ng Kalsada” modern PUV, which was displayed at the 8th Philippine International Motor Show at the World Trade Center in Pasay City this week.

"Ito ang pagbabalik ng Hari ng Kalsada (This is the return of the King of the Road)," Cruz said referring to the jeepney’s iconic status in Philippine transportation.

Like many modern PUVs that have entered service, Centro’s concept PUV uses a truck platform and has key upgrades such as a Euro 4 compliant engine or electric motor, air conditioning, and seating capacity for 23 people.

But unlike other modern PUVs, Centro’s take on the upgraded jeepney retains elements of the traditional commuter workhorses.

'Hari ng Kalsada' is a modern PUV that incorporates traditional jeepney designs. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News 'Hari ng Kalsada' is a modern PUV that incorporates traditional jeepney designs. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News 'Hari ng Kalsada' is a modern PUV that incorporates traditional jeepney designs. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

“From the graphics, colors to the iconic egg fenders and the horses, the design captures the elements the Hari ng Kalsada a true Filipino icon,” the company said in a statement.

Two visitors to the auto show said they liked the concept.

“Pag may design, may creativity sya, may aesthetic ang dating (When it has design, it has creativity, it’s aesthetic.),” said Benjamin, who also said he liked that the design was “personalized.”

Another said she liked the concept, but added that modern jeepneys need not copy everything about traditional jeepney designs.

“Okay sya, pero siguro kahit wala na yung mga kabayo? (It’s OK but maybe we can do without the horses?)” said Leslie.

Problems with PUV modernization

Cruz said that since the government launched the PUV Modernization Program in 2017, the company has made 3,000 modern PUVs.

He admitted that this wasbut a small fraction of the government’s target of around 200,000 jeepneys. But the problem lay in the demand as jeepney drivers and operators were not putting down orders because they could not avail of loans to buy modern PUVs.

Cruz said vehicle builders have the capacity to ramp up production of modern PUVs but they could not manufacture them without any demand.

“Ang problema namin, walang dumarating na PO [purchase order],” Cruz said.