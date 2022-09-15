8th Philippine International Motor Show opens

A car camping setup is featured at the Philippine International Motor Show on September 15, 2022 at the World Center in Pasay City. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) returned on Thursday with the theme “Mobility + Humanity: Innovating for the Common Good."

The 8th edition of PIMS was originally set to open in 2020, but this was shelved due to the lockdowns imposed due to the pandemic.

This year, thousands of car enthusiasts are expected to troop to the World Trade Center in Pasay City to view the latest models from some of the biggest brands in the automotive industry.

Besides the usual fossil-fuel-powered SUVs, sedans and pickup trucks, the different brands at the 8th PIMS also showcased more environment-friendly vehicles, reflecting the changing preferences of the car buying market.

Cars featuring hybrid and fully electric powertrains that aim to reduce carbon emissions and the use of fossil fuels are on display.

Several brands also feature vehicles that were converted into food trucks and mobile cafes to cater to the aspirations of young entrepreneurs amid the recent popularity of al fresco dining following the pandemic.

With the rise of car camping and glamping, several accessory makers have also displayed car camping setups and gear.

Among the automotive brands taking part in the auto show are BMW, Foton, Honda, Isuzu, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Suzuki, and Toyota. The Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) also welcomed new members Chery, Geely, and Hyundai to the auto show.

The 8th PIMS will run at the World Trade Center in Pasay City from September 15 to 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

