DICT ramps up tower build with provisional certificates issuance to tower firms

A cellular site tower in Caloocan City on August 06, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Tuesday said it has issued 23 provisional certificates to independent tower companies in a bid to ramp up the roll-out of common telco towers in the country.

The DICT said the provisional certificates were given to tower companies that already had signed agreements with the agency.

The certificates, which are valid until the end of the year, will allow tower companies to own, construct, manage, and operate one or more passive telecommunications towers infrastructure.

“We need these tower companies to continue mobilizing and building out towers now, that’s why we granted them this provisional certificate to ease their transition under the new circular,” said DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan.

The DICT said other independent tower companies interested in registering with the DICT may apply online through the agency’s ITC Registration Portal.

The Philippines needs to put up 50,000 cell sites in the next 5 years to improve internet connectivity and speed in the country, the DICT has said.