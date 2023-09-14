Globe offers postpaid users easy way to switch gadgets

MANILA — Telecommunications giant Globe on Thursday said it partnered with a global insurtech firm to help its customers easily switch mobile devices without waiting for the renewal of their contract.

Globe said it was working with Bolttech Management Ltd to launch GadgetExchange, which would allow postpaid users to change their mobile phones with no questions asked.

The service also includes replacement for broken screens, Globe said.

Clients can avail of these benefits by paying P89 monthly for entry-level phones, or up to P499 per month for high-end gadgets.

Users can avail of device replacements, with free pickup or doorstep delivery. It also includes a 12-month warranty for the new gadget.

Bolttech said cracked screens, accidental breakage, and liquid damage were among the top concerns of mobile phone users in the Philippines.

"We're excited to help customers safeguard the valued devices that are central to their lives in this fast-moving, digital world," said Bolttech Southeast Asa Chief Executive Officer Baldev Sing.

