PLDT says 'evaluating options, nothing definite' on reported SkyCable bid

MANILA - PLDT Inc said Monday it was "evaluating options" in terms of bidding for ABS-CBN's SkyCable following a news report that the group of Manny Pangilinan was eyeing the cable provider.

"PLDT is evaluating options with respect to SkyCable for possible opportunities. However, there is nothing definite nor disclosable at this time," the company told the stock exchange.

The Pangilinan-led telco was responding to a PhilStar.com report which was quoted saying that PLDT was hoping to close the deal after the ghost month under the Chinese New Year calendar.

In a separate disclosure, ABS-CBN Corp said "SkyCable has not solicited this bid to sell the company, nor has ABS-CBN Corp made any decision with regard to a divestment of SkyCable."

"We cannot confirm the veracity of the matters in the article," ABS-CBN Corp said.

SkyCable provides Pay TV service with wide selection of channels while SKY Fiber offers high-speed broadband service.

