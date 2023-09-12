Apple unveils iPhone with USB-C charger in line with EU law

A display of the new Apple iPhone 15 at an Apple product launch event on the campus of Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA, 12 September 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new iPhone that will use USB-C charger ports.

Previous iPhone models had used Apple's own "Lightning" charger ports.

In June 2022, the European Union passed a law requiring all devices to be compatible with a USB Type-C charging port by late 2024, arguing that it will reduce electronic waste and save money for consumers.

Apple had contested the law as unnecessary.

What do we know about the iPhone 15?

"USB-C has become a universally accepted standard. So we're bringing USB-C to iPhone 15," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's Vice President of iPhone Marketing at a launch event.

Apple had long argued that its Lightning chargers were more secure than USB-C chargers.

The company also said that the iPhone 15 would have internal components that simplify repair and a new frame that allows the back glass to be easily replaced.

Last month, Apple said it was endorsing the passage of a California law that required tech producers to enable people to fix their devices without taking them back to companies.

The firm also announced that the iPhone 15 batteries would be made from 100% recycled cobalt and that it would no longer use leather in its product.

It added that a new watch will be its first carbon-neutral product. Apple says that it aims to be carbon-neutral by 2030, including in its supply chain.

The announcement comes after China imposed restrictions on the use of iPhones at government offices and state-backed entities.

Sales of iPhones, which account for nearly half of Apple's revenues, dropped 2.4% last quarter. Apple shares also slid on the stock market following Beijing's measures.