MANILA - Senior citizens and persons with disabilities will be able to apply for jobs under the Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures Inc group in September as it relaunched a program that aims to make its hiring practices more inclusive.

In a statement, Shakey's said it partnered with the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) to bring back its Senior Citizen and PWD Hiring Program for all stores in the City of Manila.

Shakey's said it is hiring 1 senior citizen and 1 PWD for every branch in Manila to be deployed to stores in September, the restaurant operator said.

The program was initially launched during the pandemic but was put on hold due to mobility restrictions. It is being relaunched as the economy reopened and since the majority of the population has been vaccinated, it added.

“Many of the elderly and PWDs have the capability and desire to take an active part in our society through gainful employment but, sadly, are often overlooked, making them a vulnerable sector. Together with PESO-Manila, we hope we can make a meaningful difference in their lives," Shakey's President and Chief Executive Officer Vicente Gregorio said.

"Shakey’s doors are wide open to welcome seniors and PWDs as valuable members of our team," he added.

The company said it also brought back its program that provides people with Down Syndrome an additional environment for fun and learning.

“I firmly believe the private sector has a role to play in breaking cycles of inequity in our society, and inclusive job creation is among them," Gregorio said.

