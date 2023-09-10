LOOK: Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda eats at Jollibee

Toyota Motor Corp Chairman Akio Toyoda visits a Jollibee store and enjoys a meal. Courtesy Vince Socco/Toyota Motor Philippines

MANILA - Toyota Motor Corp chairman Akio Toyoda visited a Jollibee outlet and tried its Chickejoy and spaghetti.

“I mean, where else but here, can you get fried chicken and spaghetti… in the same place?” Toyoda was quoted by the company after his visit to a Jollibee store.

Toyoda, who said he was a fan of the Filipino fast-food restaurant chain, recently visited the Philippines to mark Toyota Motor Philippines’ 35th anniversary.

The car company also donated 35 vehicles to the Office of the President.

Toyota said it has invested a total of P73.7 billion since it started its operations in the Philippines in 2000.

As of December last year, 3,742 workers were employed in TMP, while 71,000 others are affiliated with TMP’s suppliers and dealers, the company said.