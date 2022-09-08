Loved ones bid goodbye to departing passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) -Terminal 1 in Pasay City on June 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management said Thursday it has allocated a total of P2.5 billion to develop several airports nationwide in bid to improve transport infrastructure in the country.

The budget is under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) for 2023 as part of the increased allocation for the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the DBM said in a statement.

DOTr's proposed budget next year was increased by 120.4 percent to P167.1 billion from P75.8 billion in 2022, the agency said.

The airport modernization budget will fund the implementation of the Aviation Infrastructure Program, which includes the construction, rehabilitation and improvement of various airports in the country, it added.

“We fully support the directive of the President to give high priority to infrastructure development in our drive for growth and employment. Kasama po dito ang airports o mga paliparan sa bansa,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said.

“With pouring much-needed budget to improve and modernize our airports, we help fulfill President Marcos’ directive to Build, Better, More,” Secretary Pangandaman added.

Airports that will benefit from the fund include the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Laoag International Airport, Tacloban AIrport, Antique Airport and Bukidnon Airport as well as other airport infrastructure projects, the DBM said.

