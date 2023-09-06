New upscale Gateway Mall 2 seen to 'elevate' Cubao

Gateway Mall 2 targets the A and B markets, according to its operator. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - "This is not your father's Cubao."

This was the statement made by Rowell Recinto, Senior Management Consultant of Araneta City during the media tour of the new Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.

Recinto said the P5-billion expansion of Gateway Mall, is focused on the class A and B market.

"What we're happy about is that we're bringing in people who probably didn't consider Araneta before back to our places," said Recinto.

Recinto believes the robust domestic consumption fueled by post-pandemic spending could drive sales despite elevated inflation and higher interest rates.

"Revenge spending, revenge dining, it is indeed happening. There has to be an impact [inflation], but hopefully, our retailers and operators are coping with that. Makikita mo naman may mga value offerings sila," he asserted.

The new commercial development covering 200,000 sqm is connected to the first Gatewall Mall. It features 8 levels of shopping choices, a 1,000-seat Sagrada Familia church, a sensory garden, LED-powered ceiling, and several high-end shops and restaurants.

Gateway Mall 2 sits in what is called Gateway Square, which consists of the Araneta Coliseum, nearby hotels, office towers and malls. It is currently partially open but Araneta Group said it would carry over 400 brands. More shops are expected to open before Christmas.

"We made the relationship between shopping, dining and entertainment more seamless than before," said Recinto.

Araneta City also plans to upgrade the nearby Farmers Plaza and Farmers Market, as well as to bring back the "Fiesta Carnival" ambiance in the area.

Although Gateway Mall 2 is not yet finished, Recinto said a plan for Gatewall Mall 3 is already in the pipeline.