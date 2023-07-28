More stores to open in Araneta City's Gateway Mall 2

The exterior of the New Gateway Mall 2 at Araneta City. Handout

MANILA — More stores are opening in The New Gateway Mall 2, the Araneta Group's latest commercial development in Cubao, Quezon City.

In a statement, the group said its new mall, a P5 billion extension of Gateway Mall, is now home to Shopwise International Grocery Shopping, a non-membership supermarket with a large selection of international brands.

Sports brands such as Anta, Converse, Puma, and Skechers are also open in the mall, the company said.

The New Gateway Mall 2 will host about 400 fashion, technology, gaming, entertainment, leisure, health, and wellness brands.

The mall will have 2 gardens and a lagoon to give it a relaxing ambiance. It will also have a 700-square-meter Quantum Skyview, an activity area that features the country's first ceiling-mounted LED display.

On top of the mall is the 1,000-capacity Sagrada Familia Church, whose designed is inspired by the mitre, the ceremonial headgear worn by bishops.

The New Gateway Mall 2 is part of the Araneta City's Gateway Square, a 400,000-square-meter mixed-use development that includes the Gateway Malls, Gateway Office, Gateway Tower, Novotel Manila Araneta City, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Parking Garage South Building, and the soon-to-open hotel ibis Styles Manila.