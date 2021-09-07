Inflation accelerates to 4.9 percent in August

MANILA - Inflation accelerated in August to 4.9 percent, the state statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

This was within the Bangko Sentral’s forecast of 4.1 to 4.9 percent inflation for the month.

It was higher than the 4 percent inflation seen in July, and was the highest level seen since January this year, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

Earlier this month the BSP said inflation may remain elevated in the short term before settling within the government target of 2 to 4 percent.

Inflation in 2021 could average 4.1 percent, higher than the previous forecast of 4 percent, the BSP has said in a virtual briefing.

More details to follow.