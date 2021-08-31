A vendor tends to her stall at the Kamuning market in Quezon City on February 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Tuesday said it projects August inflation to settle within the 4.1 to 4.9 percent range.

The BSP said higher prices for LPG, Meralco electricity, and key food items along with the depreciation of the peso are sources of upward price pressures during the month.

"These could be offset in part by the decline in domestic petroleum and rice prices," the central bank said.

Official inflation figures for August are set to be announced by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Sept. 7.

The central bank's forecast for August is higher than the 4 percent inflation seen in July, which was the lowest level in 7 months.

Earlier this month the BSP said inflation may remain elevated in the short term before settling within the government target of 2 to 4 percent.

Inflation in 2021 could average 4.1 percent, higher than the previous forecast of 4 percent, the BSP has said in a virtual briefing.

Monetary policy will remain "accommodative" to support economic recovery, the central bank said, as it kept the benchmark borrowing rate at 2 percent for the 6th straight policy meeting.