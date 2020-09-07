AirAsia offers 'buy one, take one' promo flights for frequent flyers

MANILA - AirAsia on Monday said it is offering a ‘buy one, take one” flight promo for members of its BIG frequent flyer program.

The budget airline said BIG members can book one-way tickets for 2 persons to select destinations for as low as P1,022 “all in”.

Booking period is from Sept. 7 to 13 for travel between Jan. 1 to Oct. 31 next year, AirAsia said.

Some of the included destinations are Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Caticlan, Davao, Iloilo, Tacloban and several others. International destinations include Bali, Seoul, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur and others, the airline said.

AirAsia advised clients to check the COVID-19 restrictions and policies of the destinations they are flying to.