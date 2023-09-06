Gov't eyes giving aid to rice retailers by mid-September

Vendors tend to their stalls selling rice at the Kamuning Market in Quezon City on August 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Government agencies hope to begin distributing financial aid to rice retailers affected by the recent imposition of price caps on regular and well-milled rice by the end of next week, a trade official said Wednesday.

Trade Assistant Secretary Agaton Uvero said that the government is looking to provide P15,000 in financial assistance to affected rice retailers who will first be subjected to validation by the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

"Ang usap-usapan, mamaya may inter-agency meeting kami, ang usap-usapan P15,000 per retailer at sisikapin na mabigyan lahat ng mga legitimate retailers na naapektuhan ng presyong P45 at P41,” Uvero said during a public briefing.



“After verification, validation na lehitimo sila nagtitinda sila ng palugi, o nalugi sila sa mga nakaraang araw. Target natin bago matapos ng linggo, makapagsimula na ang Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ng distribution ng financial assistance," he added.

Uvero said that in Metro Manila alone, there are more than 25,000 rice retailers who are eligible to receive financial aid.

“Ang target natin lahat ng naapektuhan na retailers simula sa NCR. Una sa listahan natin yung mga nasa public markets na rehistrado sa LGUs, pero mayroon kasing mga micro stores sari-sari stores sa mga barangay na posibleng hindi rehistrado sa munisipyo at syudad na nagtitinda rin ng rice,” Uvero said.

“Dito pumapasok ang aming Bureau of Small Business Division na nangangalap ng impormasyon tungkol sa mga micro business natin,” he said.

Aside from the financial aid, affected retailers will also receive assistance from the DTI, MMDA and their respective local government units, the official said.

“Katuwang natin dito ang MMDA, DILG at LGU dito sa Metro Manila magbibigay na o nagbigay na ang ibang LGUs tulad ng libreng isang buwan na rental sa mga public markets para sa mga nagtitinda ng bigas,” he said.



“Sa DTI naman hinahanda na ang mga interest free loans para sa mga small businesses na naapektuhan. Kasabay din dyan nagko-coordinate ang DA at LGU para sa logistics support sa pagdeliver ng mga bigas para makabawas sa presyo o cost ng mga bigas, pagkuha sa bodega hanggang sa retailers.”

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the order putting a price ceiling for regular milled rice at P41 per kilo and well-milled rice at P45 per kilo to rein in the soaring prices of the Filipino staple.

Rice retailers group vows compliance to price ceilings on rice

Meanwhile, the Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders Movement (PRISM) said it would comply with the price ceilings imposed by the government on well-milled and regular rice.

"Nabigla man tayo na naiintidihan lang natin na ito ay para sa kapakanan ng nakararami. Kailangan lang sigurong mag-adjust, kailangan nating magtulungan, at the same time, do things na hindi na kailangan ng iba pang hakbang para matupad natin ang EO," Rowena Sadicon, the group’s lead convenor said.

"Sundin nalang natin, na kahit mahirap, kailangan sundin ang EO na ito,” Sadicon added.

The group believed that the price ceiling will benefit will benefit farmers and consumers, but said that authorities should also take into account all those involved in the rice value chain.

This, as she acknowledged that the imposition of the price ceilings will adversely affect the businesses of local retailers, who were able to procure their stocks at a higher price.

Mahirap itong situation sa kabila ng taas ng puhunan lalo na sa mga retailers natin. Sila kasi ang matataas na presyo na inabutan sila. Kasi ang inaasahan natin, itong pagpasok ng ating anihan,

doon palang bumababa ang presyo," she said.



“Ngunit sa ngayon since batas na nga ito at kailangang sundin, ay kailangan suportahan natin ito. Naghahanap kami ng solusyon para maiwasan ang anumang problema," she added.

