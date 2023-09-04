Marcos names new BSP Monetary Board members

MANILA -- Two familiar names in the Philippine finance sector have been tapped by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr to join the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) Monetary Board.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon and former Finance Undersecretary Romeo Bernardo will join BSP Governor Eli Remolona, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Bruce Tolentino and Anita Aquino in the central bank's policy-making body.

De Leon was reappointed as national treasurer for the third time by Marcos in July last year. Bernardo, meanwhile, had served as finance undersecretary and alternate executive director of the Asian Development Bank.

Bernardo has resigned as Monde Nissin's independent director following his appointment to the Monetary Board.

The Palace has yet to name the last member of the board. Three seats were vacated in July.

