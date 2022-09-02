Edited Tweets will be labeled as such including the time of the latest update. Screenshot/Handout

MANILA - Twitter said it is now testing the much awaited edit button to identify potential issues before its rollout.

In an announcement late Thursday, Twitter said it has been testing the edit button "internally". The edit button will soon be rolled out to select users of its subscription-based service Twitter Blue.

"Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it’s been published. Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more," it said in a blog post.

"Like any new feature, we’re intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to help us incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues. This includes how people might misuse the feature. You can never be too careful," it added.

Twitter users globally might be able to see Tweets labeled as "edited" with the date and time of the latest update, Twitter said in a blog post.

Twitter said users would be able to edit "a few times" 30 minutes after a Tweet has been published.

"Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s Edit History, which includes past versions of the Tweet," it added.

The platform said the testing would initially focus on a single country in order to pay close attention to how the feature affects the way people, read, write and engage in Tweets.

"We’re hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that," it said.

The social media platform earlier announced the global rollout of its feature Twitter Circle, which allows users to engage with select and smaller group of people.

